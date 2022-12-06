Pau Torres and Yeremy Pino head home after Spain World Cup shock

Pau Torres and Yeremy Pino are headed back to home soil after Spain’s World Cup elimination on Tuesday night.

La Roja were frustrated by a committed Morocco side who defended until the death to keep their Qatar dream alive.

Neither Torres nor Yeremy featured - and the latter heads home without a World Cup appearance.

Spain dominated possession, as usual, but failed to create clear-cut chances against a low Morocco block.

Morocco held on through 90 minutes and remained fully committed through extra time to take the game to penalties.

Unai Simon saved one penalty, but Sevilla and Morocco’s Bono saved all three of Spain’s penalties to send them back to Iberia.

Morocco were backed by a huge number of supporters who celebrated a historic win wildly, and it’s no surprise given the extra dimension of rivalry between these relative neighbours.

For Spain, it’s a real failure with such a talented squad, and we can’t help but feel Luis Enrique’s decision not to take the country’s best goalscorer in Gerard Moreno did not help.

Geronimo Rulli and Juan Foyth are now the only Villarreal players left in Qatar, still competing with Argentina.