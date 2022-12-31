Valiant Villarreal Victorious After Late Goal Against Valencia

New Day, New Stadium, Villarreal take on Valencia in the derby of New Year’s Eve. Flying Foyth fresh from his World Cup brings victory to Villarreal

Forget your grapes as Villarreal welcome Valencia to their beautiful new stadium. The Yellows started the game in a lively way with chances for Gerard Moreno, Álex Baena and Samu Chukwueze in the first 15 minutes

Valencia were the first to strike in the 21st minute. Lino sent a difficult shot from outside the box. Reina misjudged the power on the shot. The ball fell to Veteran Cavani who calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

It wasn’t until the final minutes of the first half that Villarreal finally fought back. On the counter attack, a very rare sight under Emery, Villarreal made it 1-0. Gerard Moreno played a beautiful through ball through to Samu Chukwueze. The Nigerian controlled the ball and place it past the Valencia keeper to make it 1-1.

The sides came out in the second half desperate to go into the new year with a victory. It would be Villarreal that would steal the victory and earn the grapes of 2022

It was down to Juan Foyth to find victory from the bench. In the 85th minute with a beautiful corner from Parejo. The ball found the head of the flying Argentine to make it 2-1

Villarreal will be hoping the match against Real Madrid on the 7th of Jan will inspire further victories in the new year. Happy New year and we hope the grapes will bring a better year for all!