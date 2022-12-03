Gerard Moreno set for history with Villarreal despite Spain snub

Looking at Gerard’s career so far with Villarreal, there is something quite interesting. When he scored in the Copa del Rey, he achieved 100 goals with the yellow shirt in official matches, and he is now near the record at the club.

Adriano currently holds the record with 109 goals, scored between Tercera, Segunda B, Segunda and Copa. Of course, the name Adriano may not ring a bell, but he is a historic striker for Villarreal.

Born in a town of Granada, Adriano played a total of eight seasons, becoming a franchise player in Segunda B. He was part of the club that almost gained promotion to Segunda, but also faced relegation to Tercera.

He suffered a knee injury at 27 years of age and had to retire, becoming part of the technical staff at the club. He is also the father of Carlo Adriano, a Villarreal B player who debuted recently with the first team.

Considering how close Gerard is to the record, the question is more of a when than an if. Very fitting for a player who has become one of the best strikers in the league, and whose snub from Luis Enrique baffles fans and outsiders alike.

Just a display that even with all the fame he has achieved, he’s still not seen at that level by the national team coach. The only good news about that is him not risking any injury with the national squad, so as to give his 100% for Villarreal. And soon we will celebrate as he scores the 110th goal of his career with Villarreal.