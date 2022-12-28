Samu Chukwueze is being linked with a move away from Villarreal once again.

The Nigerian winger has regularly been linked with an exit from La Ceramica since breaking through with the club, and the latest round of rumours see him linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to Fichajes, the Reds are interested despite recently striking a deal to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. That seems a stretch given the depth Liverpool have in that frontline, albeit Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are currently out injured.

In any case, reports keep popping up surrounding Chukwueze’s future, and the common theme is that the reported interested clubs are all from the Premier League.

The report claims Villarreal would want €50million for the 23-year-old, which is lower than the the winger’s €63million release clause.

Then again, Chukwueze has struggled to progress in his development over the last year or so, still struggling with his final product and for consstency in his performances.

Ideally, Villarreal will be able to keep hold of the Nigerian in the January transfer window - the Yellows could do without being short in attack given the troubles they are already having at the top end of the pitch.

But one of these days, a Premier League club will surely pull the trigger on a move, and you would hope Villarreal have a plan for that outcome by now.