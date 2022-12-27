We look at some rumours of the flying around. As always, it’s best to take these with a pinch of salt.

Geronimo Rulli

This one gave us a merry old chuckle. Our keeper has been linked with Ajax, should be said so have a lot of goal keepers. Reports are there have been discussions, how true that is who knows.

We are a long way of April fools. Fresh of his world cup glory for which we are all immensely proud of his contribution. Clearly showed Martinez how to save pens, possibly would have behaved better than said keeper...We bought him for 5 million, transfer market value says 10 million.

Being in the World Cup and fair to say recent performances suggest we could get more. Reports are we are open to discussion

Arnaut Danjuma

Danjuma previously said ‘We’ve all read what has been said in the press, but I am a quick learner’, clearly he is not a quick learner considering last week this was doing the rounds again. Him probably pushing for a move again.

Comments like “I can never shut the door” frankly are disrespectful to the club. Frankly he needs to keep his thoughts on the pitch and have a good run of form before he speaks. If a good price came in not sure we’d be sad. In the summer there was supposed interest from Liverpool and West Ham but nothing came about.

There are rumors flying around Emery is interested from Villa. That being said this could be inflated by British Media as usual. Danjuma didn’t seem particularly keen playing under Emery and up top. Time will tell.

Nicolas Jackson

This always seems somewhat bizarre to me, interest in a player who hasn’t yet set the valley alight. £27 million from Everton seems extreme and Aston Villa are supposedly sniffing around.

Jackson is very young and we do see some flashes of brilliance if only he can sort his shooting boots out. Will be interesting to see what Setien can do with him

Even lesser rumours

Juan Foyth

Rumours always seem to fly around regarding Foyth. He is world cup winner despite only a few minutes on the pitch. Foyth has been world class for us.

The World Cup status will inflate his price but considering his injuries of late I can’t see there being any real interest. He seems happy in Villarreal and most fans will be hoping nothing will materialize.

Pau Torres

Despite being one of the best CB’s in Spain possibly the world, Pau Torres was only given the one match. Despite Spain’s performances I don’t think it can be said that this was the reason Spain’s world cup didn’t go to plan.

Pau is always linked with someone, but I am pleased to say the interest has died down. I never get the impression he’d like to leave anyway.

Arrivals

Very quiet, but we do always keep our cards close to our chest anyway. I quick look at the rumours floating around. Denis Suarez former player of Villarreal seems ‘close’ to signing for Villarreal. Personally, I have always liked him.

He is an incredibly versatile as a player playing central and out wide. Do we really need him? I can imagine a lot of the fan base won’t be keen. Roig did seem to suggest in a recent interview that we would be open to departures and arrivals. Certainly, need a striker in my eyes but what do you think?