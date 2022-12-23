Villarreal learn opponents for Copa del Rey Last 32 stage as draw made

Villarreal now know who they will play in the next round of the Copa del Rey.

The Yellow Submarine edged past Guijuelo in their first game back in competitive action earlier this week, requiring extra time to see off their lower league hosts.

Gerard Moreno and Arnaut Danjuma were on target to book a place in the last 32 for Quique Setién’s men.

And Villarreal now know they will face Sgunda side Cartagena in the Last 32, a team that required penalties to see off Alcocorn.

Cartagena are currently eighth in Segunda, and are based around three-and-a-half hours down the coast from Vila-real, making it a relatively short trip.

At this stage in the tournament, the lowest seeded team plays at home, so Villarreal will play at Estadio Cartagonova, which holds around 15,000 supporters.

There is no fixed date for the clash just yet, but we do know it will be played between January 3 and January 5, with this round of Copa del Rey action spread across three days.

We’ll keep you posted on a confirmed date on our social media channels.