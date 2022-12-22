The renovations of Estadio De La Ceramica are set to be completed in time for Villarreal’s derby clash with Valencia on New Year’s Eve.

The Stadium has been closed for major repairs since the end of last season, and Villarreal played all home games at Levante’s Estadio Ciutat De Valencia for the first half of this campaign.

After major structural works, the stadium is almost ready for its grand reopening, with the windows all complete and grass being relaid onto the pitch.

This will come as a boost to the team and fans, who will no longer have to make the trip to Valencia for every home game and can support the team in larger numbers.

Villarreal have played just five home matches in La Liga this season, with three wins, a draw and a loss against RCD Mallorca. This means that there will be 14 home league games at the Ceramica stadium for the rest of the campaign, with the side currently in ninth place in La Liga.

Take a look at the latest images of the progress in the gallery below.