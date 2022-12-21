Villarreal edge Guijuelo in Copa del Rey after extra time on artificial pitch

Villarreal squeeked through to the third round of the Copa del Rey after a tricky clash with lower league club Guijuelo.

The hosts made life difficult for the Yellows on an artificial surface that can’t have done injury-prone Gerard Moreno any good.

And Guijuelo actually took the lead through Jose Carmona in the 14th minute.

Gerard scored an equaliser from the spot four minutes before half time when Yeremy Pino was tripped on his way through to goal.

It took Villarreal until extra time to find a winner, with Dani Parejo picking out Arnaut Danjuma with an excellent ball, and the Dutchman took care of the rest.

There was one more flashpoint, with Alex Lorenzo being sent off for Guijuelo for a naughty tackle on Alex Baena, a frustrated challenge with the game slipping away from the hosts.

It’s more football than Villarreal would have wanted to play, especially on an artificial surface, but they now have 10 days to recover until they return to La Liga action against rivals Valencia on New Year’s Eve.

That one will be serve as the reopening of the renovated Estadio de la Ceramica,

Villarreal now progress to the Last 32 of the Copa, which will be played on or around January 4.