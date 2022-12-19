Congratulations to Villarreal stars Juan Foyth and Geronimo Rulli who became World Cup champions on Sunday.

Neither featured in the final, but they were part of the Argentina squad that defeated France on penalties after a crazy game that ended 3-3. Foyth made one appearance during the tournament, while Rulli remained on the sidelines.

The duo become only the second and third players to win a World Cup while playing for Villarreal, following on from Joan Capdevila, who was part of Spain’s World Cup-winning side in 2010.

Elsewhere, Villarreal played their final friendly clash over the weekend, defeating Napoli 3-2 away from home with an impressive display.

Etienne Capoue scored for the second game running, thumping home a deflected pull-back, and Nicolas Jackson found the net with a superb solo effort.

Jackson then turned provider to square the ball to Gerard Moreno for the third of the afternoon. Victor Osimhen scored for the hosts, picking up on a defensive mistake, while Jvicha Kvaratsjelia scored the home side’s second from the spot.

The Yellows are back in competitive action on Tuesday evening when they face Guijuelo in the Copa del Rey.