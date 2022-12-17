Villarreal boss Quique Setién is pleased with the progress he has managed with the team during the World Cup break.

Setién got off rocky start as Yellows boss, reportedly falling out with players within his first week or so at the club. Since then, he has had time to get familiar with his players, and smiles have returned to the faces of the Villarreal stars.

Things seem more relaxed after some much-needed bonding over the course of the World Cup, and things look better on the pitch, too, albeit we have only seen the Yellows compete in friendlies.

The trip to Turkey yielded a win and a defeat for the Yellow Submarine, and earlier this week, they managed an away win over Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

After that game, Setién spoke about the progress his team are making. He said: “I think it was a contested match with alternatives with a team that is very strong and that manages a lot of records. They are an intense team that forced us to do extra defensive work, which also forced us to be too far back at times.

“But I think we controlled well, so I feel quite satisfied with the game and with what the players have done”.

The Yellows boss added: ”The game has been one more test to try to get what we want, I think that we have applied good pressure at times and we have done it quite well.

“I think we have known how to defend when it was our turn and that we have taken advantage of our options”.

Villarreal are back in friendly action on Saturday nigth when take on Italian giants Napoli in Naples.