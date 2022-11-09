Espanyol vs Villarreal - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in action on Wednesday night when they face Espanyol, and you can join the conversation below.

The Yellow Submarine are on a torrid run of form, failing to win any of their last four games across all competitions, including back-to-back defeats in La Liga.

That four-game start has seen Quique Setién come under pressure just weeks after taking over from Unai Emery.

On Wednesday night, Setién and Villarreal will get the chance to turn things around when they face Espanyol away from home.

Espanyol have picked up just 12 points from 13 games so far, and they come into this one on the back of three straight draws and four without a win, but they do hold home advantage.

Villarreal need to step up for Setién to avoid catastrophe ahead of the World Cup break, which takes hold after this weekend.

And as ever, we invite you to get involved in the conversation before, during and after this game in the comments section below.