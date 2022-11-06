Villarreal Taken Out By Maniacal Mallorca 2-0

Setien still struggling for first win as Villarreal defeated by disciplined Mallorca

32 minutes in Mallorca took the first blood with a simple but effective quick move. With a beautiful cross across the box Albert Moreno was in no man’s land. Gonzalez played the ball back which Muriqi latched on to. The ball deflected of Albiol into the top right hand corner.

75 minutes later Mallorca got their second with potentially the goal of the season. A freekick into the box was headed out. Nidaye with a left footed volley sent the ball into the top corner making it 2-0.

Mallorca were better side throughout the match clear from the 10th minute. Lee Kang-in with a beautiful turn found Villarreal club legend Costa. Costa for Mallorca was through on goal. Rulli pulled of an easy save and ball went out of play.

As the teams went off at half time the jury was out on Setien. It was clear Villarreal were missing key players in both defence and attack. The whistles however were clear from the Villarreal fans at the performance.

The sides came out for the second half and Villarreal looked to turn it around with changes. Jackson came in for Manu Trigueros but with very little impact on the conclusion. Pino also came on later on the half but to no avail.

Villarreal’s first real chance of the whole match came in the 69th minute. Danjuma who had been moved out to the left, his correct position. The Dutch man with a quick dribble played the ball across the box. Chukwueze had his first shot on goal which went wide of the far post.

73 minutes in the Nigerian saw a shot hit the cross bar. Pino who made his first impact dribbled the ball through the box, showing great strength. The ball fell to Samu who sent the ball curling towards goal and was unlucky with his second chance on goal.

The final whistle blew joining the whistles of the Villarreal fans towards the Yellow Submarine. This is a very long first 10 days in charge for Setien. Credit where credit is due Mallorca played well and deserved the victory.