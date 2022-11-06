Villarreal vs Mallorca - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal return to action on Sunday when they take on Mallorca, and you can join the conversation right here.
The Yellows have endured a difficult start to life under Quique Setién, picking up one point from a possible nine so far.
Two of those games have been in the Europa League, with the Yellows having nothing to play for - already topping their group - while the other was a tough-to-take La Liga defeat to Athletic Club last weekend.
It’s going to take time for Villarreal to adapt to Setién, but the Yellows need a win this weekend as they attempt to make up ground on the European places amid a disappointing start.
In their way is a Mallorca side who have picked up 13 points from their first 12 games, a start they will be content with, likely to be involved in the relegation battle this season.
These are the games Villarreal need to be winning if they want to secure a top six spot this season, especially at home.
As ever, we invite you to get involved in the conversation before, during and after the game in the comments section below.
