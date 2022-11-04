Quique Setién defiant despite rocky start at Villarreal

Quique Setién is defiant despite a tricky start to life at Villarreal.

Setién has overseen three games so far, but he is yet to guide the Yellows to a win, albeit there is some context to be added.

Villarreal have drawn and lost in the two Conference League games played, and both games were against teams fighting for progression, while the Yellows already had top spot wrapped up.

The La Liga defeat to Athletic Club was more disappointing, but a narrow defeat against a solid side like Athletic is acceptable just days after a new manager arrives.

After a heavy defeat to Lech Poznan on Thursday night, Setién was asked about whether he is considering changing things early on in his reign.

But the former Barca boss was defiant over his style, despite admitting there are errors Villarreal need to stamp out.

“It’s something that we have to correct and analyse. We cannot concede so much space. We are in a period of change and transition,” he said.

“I am sure that we will come good and see if we can do some things or we have to correct and change them.

“The context is that we require a period of adaption. I am not going to change. We have an idea of what we want.

“One has to perfect it and be better in those things that we are doing wrong.”

The Yellows are next in action in La Liga on Sunday when they face Mallorca at home.