Villarreal and Nacho Cano hit Abbey Road studios for centenary anthem

Villarreal are having a special anthem made for their 100th year of existence.

The Yellows are preparing for their 100th year anniversary, which is on March 10, 2023, and they will celebrate with a remodeled stadium, with ongoing works at Estadio de la Ceramica.

But the celebrations won’t stop there, with Villarreal peparing a special anthem, named ‘Endavant Villarreal’.

The song will be composed by Madrid’s famed composer Nacho Cano, who lives in Miami these days.

Interestingly, the anthem has been composed in London’s famed Abbey Road studios, which is a reference point for Villarreal.

Abbey Road studios are most famous for being the recording studios used by The Beatles who, of course, sung ‘Yellow Submarine’.

The song will be released on December 19, and Cano will be present in Vila-real to debut the tune at Auditorio de Vila-real.

The first play will be at 19.23, corresponding to the year of Villarreal’s inception, and it will be used throughout the Yellows’ centenary year - and likely beyond.