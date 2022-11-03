Villarreal already know when they will play in the Conference League knockout stages.

The Yellows wrapped up top spot in their group with two games to spare, winning all of their first four games, but they still have one game remaining, facing Lech Poznan on Thursday night.

Villarreal could still have a hand in who joins them in progressing to the next round, but the runners-up in the group will have to negotiate an extra round.

Runneers-up in the Conference League groups must take on the teams who drop out of the Europa League by way of finishing third in their groups.

The winners of that play-off round will then progress to the Round of 16, the next round in which Villarreal - and indeed the other group winners - will take part in.

And we already have a date for those Round of 16 games.

The first leg of the Round of 16 will take place on Thursday, March 9, and the second leg will take place a week later, on the 16th.

The draw for the Round of 16 is due to take place on February 24 at 2pm Spanish time, a day after the play-off round concludes.