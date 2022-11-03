VUSA Pod #96: Allen and Sid discuss Unai and Quique

We recorded this before the Athletic Club match, but to be honest with all our injuries I wasn’t expecting us to get a result there anyway.....still, the second half was dire. Anyway, Sid has followed Villarreal for a long time and it was interesting to get his take on the departure of Emery and the Setien hire.

We highlight the danger of players being tempted away from Villarreal now (by Aston Villa, or by other clubs) now that we don’t have such a high-profile coach, and more.

Villarreal visits Lech Poznan tomorrow—this match doesn’t mean a lot for Villarreal, but Poznan need a result to make sure they go through—Hapoel Beer Sheva could get to seven points with a win over Austria Wien, and Poznan need a draw to get to seven. I believe if the Israeli side win their match by four clear goals they would finish second in the event of a Poznan draw, but don’t quote me. Enjoy!