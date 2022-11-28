Villarreal star Pau Torres is struggling for game time so far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Torres had been a regular with Spain under Luis Enrique, but he has been forced to watch from the sidelines in Qatar so far. The Yellows star has often played on his uncomfortable right side for Spain, and has paid the price for it.

The left-footed centre-back has been caught out on the right, with Aymeric Laporte allowed to play on his more comfortable left side.

As a consequence, former Villarreal star and current Manchester City holding midfielder Rodri is playing a deeper role, on the left side of defence, and Torres is yet to make an appearance in Qatar.

Spain have beaten Costa Rica 7-0 and drawn with Germany so far, and they just need to avoid defeat against Japan to guarantee progression to the Round of 16.

Though, in the draw with Germany, Rodri did show how uncomfortable he can be playing out of position against players with high quality movement. He found himself turned for the equalising goal, and he also gave up another chance for failing to read a run.

Whether that prompts Luis Enrique to make a change remains to be seen, but for now, both Torres and Yeremy Pino are yet to play in Qatar.

Elsewhere, Geronimo Rulli is second choice for Argentina and yet to play, while Juan Foyth has also spent all 180 of Argentina’s minutes on the bench.

In better news, Nicolas Jackson has made a substitute appearance for Senegal, and out on loan striker Boulaye Dia has started both games and scored in the second, against Qatar.