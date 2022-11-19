Villarreal have five players competing at this winter’s 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Yellows are no strangers to having players representing the club on the international stage, though, they do have two less than expected for this World Cup.

Gerard Moreno was a surprise omission for Spain after recent injury issues, and Louis van Gaal somehow found it more fitting to select the unfit Memphis Depay over Arnaut Danjuma.

But there was plenty of good news, too, with Spain calling up Pau Torres and Yeremy Pino, while Argentina selected Geronimo Rulli and Juan Foyth.

Young Nicolas Jackson, who has made his breakthrough this season, also won a call-up to the Senegal squad.

Related Villarreal star Alex Baena defends Unai Emery and Quique Setién

So, there are five players to keep an eye out for at the World Cup, if you are watching, and we decided to put together a little guide of the group stage fixtures that could involve Villarreal stars.

Ahead of the big kick-off on Sunday, we have put together a guide of when you can catch the five Yellows in action. Just keep in mind that all times are in Spanish time.

Pau Torres and Yeremy Pino (Spain)

Spain vs Costa Rica - November 23 (17.00)

Spain vs Germany - November 27 (20.00)

Japan vs Spain - December 1 (20.00)

Geronimo Rullo and Juan Foyth (Argentina)

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - November 22 (11.00)

Argentina vs Mexico - November 26 (20.00)

Poland vs Argentina - November 30 (20.00)

Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)

Senegal vs Netherlands - November 21 (17.00)

Qatar vs Senagal - November 25 (14.00)

Ecuador vs Senegal - November 29 (16.00)