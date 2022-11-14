La Liga now takes a break for just over a month to make way for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, forcing clubs to reflect upon their campaigns so far.

For Villarreal, it has felt like an underwhelming start to the season, with extended runs of bad form and a forced change of manager due to Unai Emery leaving for Aston Villa.

But heading into the break, the Yellows Submarine are just three points off both the top six and the top four.

With more than half of the season remaining, Quique Setién and his men have plenty of chance of reaching the top four, and even more so if they can land a striker in the January transfer window.

But according to FootballWebPages’ prediction model, the Yellows are already on course for a memorable season.

The prediction suggests Villarreal are on course to finish in fourth place in La Liga, one point ahead of Athletic Club and four ahead of Valencia.

Curiously, Real Betis and Real Sociedad are both tipped to miss out on the top six, however unlikely that may be.

Atletico Madrid are also tipped to make the top four, while Barcelona are on course to win the La Liga title by seven points, winding up with 98 points, according to this model.

Elche are tipped to finish bottom with 11 points, joined by Cadiz in the relegation zone. That seems pretty likely as things stand.

But Seviila, who are also in the bottom three, are also being tipped to go down. Even with their current form, that seems very unlikely, but it should be a wake-up call for them as they continue to navigate a disastrous start to the campaign.

You can see the full predicted table below, courtesy of FootballWebPages.