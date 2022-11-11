Two Villarreal players have been selected for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but Gerard Moreno has missed out.

Both pau Torres and Yeremy Pino have been selected by Luis Enrique to take part in Qatar, as expected, but Gerard is an unexpected absentee.

Gerard has been a regular under Luis Enrique over recent years, scoring five in 17 appearances for La Roja, but now 30 years of age, it looks like his career will pass without the experience of a World Cup.

The Yellows striker has struggled with fitness for the last couple of seasons, but he returned to fitness last week and made a substitute appearance for Villarreal this week in their win over Espanyol.

Gerard hoped his return would see him included in the squad, but Luis Enrique has decided he is too much of a risk, and he has chosen Ansu Fati, Alvaro Morata and Marco Asensio instead.

Other front line inclusions are pablo Sarabia, Nico Williams, Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo.

It’s a cruel blow for Gerard, but huge congratulations to Pau and Yeremy, who are more than deserving of their nod.

You can see the full Spain squad below.