Real Sociedad vs Villarreal - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in action today as they face Real Sociedad - and you can join the conversation right here.

The Yellows are in the Basque Country today for a tricky clash with likely European rivals Real Sociedad.

Unai Emery’s men have been in disappointing league form of late, going three games without a win in La Liga as they once again get to grips with playing without injured star Gerard Moreno.

Thankfully, there were some encouraging signs on that front during the week, with Arnaut Danjuma - who is slowly regaining match fitness - and Jose Luis Morales among those on the scoresheet in ta thrashing of Austria Wien in Europe.

Morales scored a hat-trick late on, with his three goals all coming within 12 minutes. The former Levante star surely deserves a start here.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad are currently just a point ahead of the Yellows in the premature La Liga table.

La Real have won their last two La Liga outings, though they did suffer a shock defeat to Getafe before that, so they too have had difficulty with consistency so far.

This is set up to be an intriguing clash, and who knows, it could be a crucial clash for a European spot early in the season, especially given the head-to-head rules in La Liga.

You can join the conversation for this one in the comments section below.

A quick note to apologise for the lack of match report and Twitter updates for this game. We don’t have anyone available on Sunday, but there will be reaction, as usual, through the week. Do the reporting for us in the comments section, if you would!