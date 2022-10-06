Villarreal remain faultless in Conference League with comfortable Austria Wien win

Villarreal took a giant step towards wrapping up qualification for the Europa Conference League knockout stage with a win over Austria Wien on Thursday night.

The Yellows moved seven points clear of Hapoel Be’er Sheva in third place and five points clear of Lech Poznan in second place with the win.

Unai Emery’s men continued their faultless form in this competition with a 5-0 win.

Alex Baena continued his superb scoring form with an excellent improvised finish following some nice work from Samu Chukwueze to put the home side ahead.

And before half-time it was 2-0. Baena turned provider to put Arnaut Danjuma through on goal, and in his first start since returning from injury, the Dutchman stabbed the ball home with ease.

Villarreal played at their own pace for much of the second half, in complete control.

And Jose Luis Morales made it three after intercepting a pass and catching the opposing keeper out of his goal.

The veteran went on to score two more to complete his hat-trick late on, making his claim for a start in La Liga.

The three goals came within 12 minutes to round the score off at 5-0.

Emery’s men now turn attention back to La Liga action, facing Real Sociedad in an early important clash in the battle for Europe.

Villarreal are now three without a win in La Liga, and they remain without star striker Gerard Moreno, so they will have their work cut out for the trip to the Basque Country.

Though, Morales, Baena and Danjuma will be on hand and hopeful of picking up off the momentum built up in this one.