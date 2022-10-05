Villarreal have been handed a much-needed fitness boost.

The Yellows have struggled with injuries early in the season, with a fresh blow suffered earlier this week.

Gerard Moreno has been ruled out for another month after a fresh setback, while Juan Foyth and Manu Trigueros are sidelined.

But there is good news on the Alberto Moreno front, with the full-back returning from a long-term injury.

The former Liverpool star has been out for around six months after suffering his second ACL injury in the space of two years.

Related Villarreal dealt another crushing injury blow as Gerard Moreno suffers setback

ACL injuries can often happen in the opposite knee after suffering the injury on one side, and Moreno fell victim to that trend.

But he has now returned to training after more than 180 days on the sidelines.

Moreno is training ahead of Villarreal’s Europa Conference League clash with Austria Wien on Thursday night.

It’s unlikely the full-back will play as early as Thursday, likely focused on regaining full match fitness first, but he is back on the grass and back in full training.

A big boost for Villarreal, and indeed for Moreno, who has been through a tough time with injuries.