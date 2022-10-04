Villarreal have suffered another crushing injury blow amid a difficult start to the season on the fitness front.

Gerard Moreno, who missed more than half of last season was ruled out with a hamstring injury after the clash with Real betis before the international break.

And he was scheduled to return within the next week or so, but as detailed by Ser, Gerard has now suffered a setback in his rehab proces.

As a result, he could now miss another month worth of action, with his hamstrings continuing to plague the back-end of the striker’s career.

That’s crushing news for Villarreal, who have struggled for goals during Gerard’s absence, both this season and last.

Villarreal decided not to replace Paco Alcacer and Boulaye Dia in the summer window, and they may now pay the price.

Nicolas Jackson has deputised of late, but it’s likely Arnaut Danjuma will supplament the front line, along with Jose Luis Morales, who may now play a bigger part.

The good news is that Gerard is still on course to return ahead of the World Cup where - if he can stay fit - he will compete with Spain in Qatar.

Good news for Luis Enrique, but Unai Emery must again find answers in his front line, and this will surely prove to the Villarreal hierarchy that another striker is required in January.