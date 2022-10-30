Athletic Club vs Villarreal - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal take on Athletic Club in San Mames today, and you can join the conversation below.

The Yellows began a new era this week, with Unai Emery moving on to pastures new with Aston Villa, leading to the appointment of Quique Setién.

Setién had little chance to get his ideas in place before facing Hapoel Beer Sheva in the Conference League, and Villarreal drew 2-2. Already assured of top spot, the Yellows had nothing to fight for, while Hapoel are still fighting for progression.

In truth, it is going to get Setién weeks to get his ideas across properly, but he has now had a little more time with his new squad ahead of a key clash with Athletic Club.

Villarreal head to the Basque Country locked level on points with Athletic, with the two sides only separated by goal difference in the table.

While it is still early in the season, this could be a key clash in the race for Europe, with both teams likely to be challenging for those European spots come the latter stages of the season.

Villarreal have been in poor form in La Liga of late, despite beating Almeria last time out, while Athletic Club have largely impressed, but they find themselves four without a win.

This should be an interesting clash, and as ever you can get involved in the conversation in the comments section below.