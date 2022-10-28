Quique Setién was happy with what he saw in his debut on the sidelines for Villarreal.

The Yellows drew with Hapoel Beer Sheva on Thursday night in their last-but one group stage clash in the Europa Conference League.

Villarreal have already won the group, so the clash was meant little for them, while Hapoel are still battling for second place.

Samu Chukwueze and Arnaut Danjuma were on target, with Villarreal using the occasion to get used to some of the concepts put in my new boss Setién, who only arrived mid-way through this week.

“I am quite satisfied with what I have seen,” Setién said after the game. “Many of the concepts have been clearly seen from what we had talked about.

“It is true that there have been some imbalances that we have to study carefully. They wanted to go 100% and sometimes you have to compromise for a while.

“Many players have surprised me because I did not expect them to work so well. They are great footballers and are capable of developing. Obviously there are things to improve, and this happens”

Villarreal face a tough test against Athletic Club this weekend in the Basque Country, and the two sides are separated by just goal difference as things stand.

Setién is expecting a tough clash, adding: “Athletic are a very solid team, strong physically, intense and they are going to make things difficult for us.”