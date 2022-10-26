New Villarreal boss Quique Setién has been speaking following his appointment.

The Yellows found themselves searching for a new boss this week when Unai Emery decided to join Aston Villa.

As it turns out, Villarreal knew last week that Emery would be leaving after the Almeria game, allowing the Basque boss to play one final game, one he says he wanted to dedicated to Jose Manuel Llaneza.

Villarreal owner Fernando Roig has said the club have been left ‘screwed’ by Emery’s decision.

But it didn’t take them long at all to find a replacement, appointing former Barcelona and Real Betis boss Setién swiftly after Emery’s departure.

“I couldn’t come to a better place,” Setién said. “I feel very happy and I’m very excited to be here. I have to admit that I didn’t really want to train and I’ve said no to other offers, but this is a close and familiar club.

“I have found a great changing room, with great footballers and a good group, and I want to enjoy with them in a club that has made itself - and is among - the best.”

Setién’s most recent job was at Barcelona, where he spent around seven months, walking into a buzzsaw, with Barca at one of their lowest ebbs at the time due to the presidency situation and growing financial issues.

Addressing the experience, Setién simply said: “I wasn’t me there, I couldn’t be, but I still have experience and you always comes out stronger from it.”

The appointment is a smart one from Villarreal, with Setién bringing experience and a set way of doing things.

The former Las Palmas boss is known for his possession-based style of play, and that should be welcomed at Villarreal.