Villarreal overcame a controversial decision to pick up all three points against Almeria on Sunday.

The Yellows put together a poor first-half as they continued their struggle for form, going behind to a Gonzalo Melero opener.

But they did improve in the second half after - no doubt - a stern word or two from Unai Emery at the break.

Alex Baena scored the equaliser in the 56th minute, but he was sent off instantly after scoring.

The in-form midfielder was already on a yellow card when he lifted his shirt to pay tribute to Jose Manuel Llaneza, the late Villarreal vie-president who died earlier this week.

Baena only lifted his shirt, and did not remove it, so he didn’t do anything to warrant a yellow card, but referee Ricardo De Burgos wasn’t interested in listening to reason, even from Almeria, and the sending off stood.

That decision hampered Villarreal significantly, and substitute Manu Morlanes was also sent off for complaining to the referee.

But Villarreal would overcome the controversy, with Nicolas Jackson, who has struggled of late, scoring a winner four minutes into stoppage time.

The young striker fired in with what was virtually the last kick of the game, and it’s a huge win for Villarreal, who had been in rotten form in La Liga coming into this one.

Meanwhile, Real Betis and Real Sociedad both lost this weekend, and so this win means the Yellows are now just two points behind Betis in fifth and four behind Real Sociedad in fourth.