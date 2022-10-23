Villarreal vs Almeria - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal return to action against Almeria today, and you can join the conversation below.

The Yellows are in a difficult run of form, returning to losing ways on Thursday with a heavy defeat to Barcelona at Camp Nou.

That defeat made it one win in five games for Unai Emery’s men, who are once again looking up at the European spots.

On Sunday, they have the chance to get back to winning ways when they face newly promoted Almeria at temporary home Ciutat de Valencia.

Almeria have enjoyed a solid start to life in La Liga, picking up 10 points from their first 10 games, five less than their hosts today.

Ahead of facing Athletic Club next week, Villarreal need three points here to keep in touch with those above and to regain some much-needed confidence.

The Yellows will be without Juan Foyth, Etienne Capoue and Gerard Moreno here, while Giovani Lo Celso and Raul Albiol have missed some training this week.

As ever, we invite you to join the conversation before, during and after the game in the comments section below.