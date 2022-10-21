Villarreal Manager Emery Linked With Aston Villa

UK media has been awash with rumors linking Villarreal’s Emery with the Aston Villa job. Its common knowledge that Emery would like another crack at a job in Britain. It may not be Newcastle and their finances, but Aston Villa have been in the Prem consistently for a few years now and this may suit Emery.

Villa recently dispensed with services of England “Legend” Steven Gerrard. Quite why Emery would leave the sunny shores of Villarreal for Birmingham who knows. It is however an ideal opportunity to see what our fan base thinks of Emery and our current run of form.

Villarreal currently languish in 9th in La Liga following defeat to Barcelona and recent lack luster performances. To be fair injuries seem to have attacked Villarreal again with Gerard missing again and several key players missing against Barcelona. Villarreal were assured this season they’d be back fighting in “Europe” again. Recent performances seem to suggest otherwise. Credit where credit is due Emery has brought in a trophies in the Europa League and an impressive run in the Champions League last season. It’s the league performances that have hit them yet again and that maybe grating on many a Villarreal fan.

Emery’s contract runs out in the summer. There have been rumors the hierarchy are keen to renew that contract. This may now be on hold following the results.

Should Emery leave who would you feel is worthy to replace his mantle?.

Lopetegui after leaving Sevilla is free and has a proven league record. He has a distinct style of football which would be a refreshing change for the Villarreal helm. Reports suggest he is not looking for a quick return to football. He has turned down approaches from Wolves who are looking for a new manager

Paco Lopez is currently unemployed and has history with Villarreal. A proven record with Levante and an extremely attacking counter attacking style which may suit some of our current attackers.

Authors preference I would love to see Marcelino back behind the reins of Villarreal. This seems somewhat unlikely as he is clearly holding out for the Spanish National job. He didn’t exactly leave the club in a blaze of glory. Player revolts and behind the scenes drama. He did however fit Villarreal’s style very well. Attacking football, good league position with a good run at trophies. This is also proven when he has managed at lesser clubs so would be solid choice.

Let us know in the comments your thoughts and manager aspirations for our beautiful club.