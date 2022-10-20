Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona outclass poor Villarreal

Villarreal were outclassed by Barcelona at Camp Nou on Thursday night.

The Yellows have now won just one of their last five games in La Liga, though, they showed rare signs of defensive fragility in Catalonia.

Villarreal were not helped by a number of injuries, including key cogs to the defensive machine in Juan Foyth and Etienne Capoue.

But they were disappointing all round against Barcelona, collapsing to concede three goals in the first half alone - keeping in mind the Yellow Submarine had only conceded three in their first nine games of the season.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring, receiving a low ball from Jordi Alba in the box before turning, putting three Yellows on the floor before turning home.

Barca then doubled their lead within three minutes when, after a quick break, Lewandowski scored with a superb finish from the edge of the box, curling into the far corner.

Villarreal had chances to cause issues on the break, catching Barca short at the back, but poor touches in the final third - largely from Nicolas Jackson - saw moves break down.

And Barca made it three when Ansu Fati got a second bite at the cherry, backheeling home from a yard out - if that - after the ball returned to him off the post.

Unai Emery was furious on the sideline, spotted screaming at his players for their efforts, which did improve in the second half, albeit there was a clear plan to limit damage rather than going for the comeback.

Attention now turns to Sunday’s clash with Almeria, with Villarreal three points off the top six and five off the top four.