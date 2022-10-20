Barcelona vs Villarreal - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in La Liga action against Barcelona tonight and you can join the conversation below.

The Yellows returned to winning ways in La Liga on Monday night when they defeated Osasuna following four league games without a win.

But they face a quick turnaround as La Liga tries to cram in as many games as it can before the enforced winter World Cup break.

The Yellows are in Catalonia to face a Barcelona side desparate for a quick response after losing El Clásico to Real Madrid over the weekend.

Barca will want to put together a genuine title bid this season, especially given they are headed for another Champions League group stage exit, and with Real Madrid already winning again this week, they could do with a win here.

Villarreal have struggled without Gerard Moreno, who remains out injured, but Arnaut Danjuma managed to fill the gap with two goals in the week.

This looks to be a big task, but Unai Emery’s men do have a habit of turning up in the big games, and a date with Barcelona at Camp Nou certaintly qualifies.

