Unai Emery issues honest verdict of Arnaut Danjuma’s performance during Villarreal vs Osasuna

Unai Emery has given an honest verdict of Arnaut Danjuma’s performance against Osasuna.

Villarreal picked up a much-needed win over the Pamplona club on Monday night, returning to winning ways in La Liga after four games without a win.

It was a much-needed pick-me-up for the Yellows ahead of their clash with Barcelona on Thursday.

Danjuma was key to the win, opening the scoring with a neat backheel in the first half, and he went on to score a penalty in the second.

But even after scoring the opener, the Dutchman got an ear-full from Emery at half-time.

“In the break, while it was a very beautiful goal, the other minutes from the forwards, they weren’t doing good things,” Emery admitted in his post-match press conferene.

“I had to say what I felt. It’s normal that his performance would have changed because his performance was insufficient apart from the goal.

“But in the second half, we have improved and they (the forwards) have been constant in trying to find a serious line in the game.”

Danjuma only recently returned from a significant injury, and he hasn’t had much time at all playing alongside Nicolas Jackson, not to mention the striker role is not his favourite position.

The Dutchman should improve from here, and with two goals from an under-par performance, neither of Danjuma and Emery will be concerned.