Arnaut Danjuma magic hands Villarreal much-needed win over Osasuna

Villarreal picked up a much-needed win over Osasuna on Monday night.

The Yellows had gone four straight La Liga games without a win, falling behind the top four after struggling to deal with the loss of Gerard Moreno to injury - a repeat of last season’s issues.

But Arnaut Danjuma, who recently returned from injury, stepped up to the mark on Monday night to make the difference.

He and Nicolas Jackson linked up well for the opener, with Danjuma turning home a low cross with a superb backheel.

That was the magic - or Danjumagic, as Villarreal fans know it - needed to open up what was a relatively dull game. It’s almost a given that Monday night games aren’t all that entthralling.

The opening goal came three minutes before the break, and seven minutes after it, Danjuma found the net again, albeit in much more routine circumstances.

Villarreal were awarded a spot-kick, and the Dutchman made no mistake.

Villarreal are now up to seventh, moving above Valencia, and they are four points off the top four.

It’s a mightily quick turnaround for Villarreal this week, with Unai Emery’s men facing Barcelona at Camp Nou on Thursday night.

That will be a big test, though the Yellows do have a habit of turning up against bigger opposition.