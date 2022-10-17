Villarreal are back in action this evening when they take on Osasuna at Ciutat de Valencia, and you can join the conversation below.

The Yellow Submarine have disappointed in La Liga over recent weeks, and they find themselves in desperate need for a win.

Unai Emery’s men are now four games without a win in the league, with their fast start tailing off amid Gerard Moreno’s injury, which has still not healed.

Villarreal must find answers to their scoring troubles, though, they have found the goal relatively easy to find in the Europa Conference League, sealing top spot in their group with two games to spare.

La Liga is the priority this season, though, and with Barcelona to play next week, the Yellows need three points at home to Osasuna - a team they have traditionally found hard to beat - tonight.

As ever, we invite you to get involved in the conversation before, during and after the game in the comments section below.