Cadiz vs Villarreal - La Liga gamethread

Villarreal are back in La Liga action today when they take on Cadiz in Andalucia, and you can join the conversation below.

The Yellows should be fresh off the international break, though there are plenty of injury issues still.

Gerard Moreno, Alberto Moreno, Juan Foyth and Manu Trigueros are all out for this one, and there are a couple of knocks here and there beyond that group.

It has been a solid start to the season for Unai Emery’s men, but they come into this one on the back of two games without a win, drawing with Sevilla last time out, and losing to Real Betis before that.

Related Villarreal injury update for Cadiz

Villarreal could do with a win here, and they face a Cadiz side that is arguably the worst in the division - on paper.

Cadiz have won just once so far, losing all other outings, but they have proved themselves as stubborn opponents in the past.

As ever, you can join the conversation before, during and after this game in the comments section below.

Get involved now!