On The Spot Report: Villarreal Earn Deserved Point In 2-2 Draw Against Atlético Madrid

10 minutes in could only be described as the goal of the season in La Liga. Angel Correa intercepts a lazy pass from Parejo. The Argentine powered a lob from the halfway line over the head of Rulli to make it 1-0 against the run of play.

The 22nd looked liked Villarreal’s chance to come back. Alberto Moreno’s shot was handballed by Lemar and Villarreal were awarded a penalty. Oblak saved Gerard’s penalty and the ball was pushed out to hit Parejos waist and fly into the back of the net. The call went to VAR and Parejo was deemed to have handballed it in a very harsh call.

Luck finally fell Villarreal’s way in the 27th minute. Parejo sent in a beautiful curling freekick. Oblak pushed the ball out weakly. The ball fell to Villarreal hero Pau Torres who put the ball into the back of the net 1-1.

Chances were flying for Villarreal with a Trigeuros long-range shot glancing off the post. Minutes later Gerard was through on his left foot but could not find the goal.

Half time came and went Atletico looked far away from the La Liga winning side they used to be. They came out more aggressive and energetic. It was Villarreal that would strike first in the second half.

58 minutes in Alberto Moreno got his 3rd goal of the season. With an overhead pass, the ball fell to Capoue who found Gerard Moreno. The ball was slid through the Atletico defence which Alberto Moreno picked up and side-footed the ball past Oblak to make it 2-1.

Correa was instrumental again in fighting his side back into the match. 67 minutes in the Argentines shot was saved by Rulli following a Carrasco cross. Kondogbia’s rebound shot flew through the Villarreal defence and Rulli’s hands to make it 2-2.

Well deserved point for both sides Villarreal were the stronger side throughout however Atlético can never be underestimated and they proved that today