On The Spot Report: Villarreal Dominant As Levante Lose Out 5-0

The New Years grapes had clearly fed the way into the veins of the Villarreal players. In the first match of 2022, the Yellow Submarine destroyed Levante 5-0.

8 minutes in Boulaye Dia got his fourth goal of the season. The Senegal star is really starting to find his shooting boots for Villarreal. A Trigueros pass found a sprinting Samu, the Nigerian sent a beautiful cross into the box. With a powerful backwards header, Dia sent the ball into the back of the net 1-0.

The Yellows were determined to secure a victory. 13 mins in Villarreal found their second. Following a Moi Gomez corner, Iborra flicked the ball to the back post. Pau Torres side-footed the ball into the back of the net 2-0.

As half time loomed, hero Gerard Moreno could not resist getting on the score sheet. 37 minutes in came Villarreal best goal of the match. Picked out by Manu Trigueros. Moreno controlled the ball with ease. He moved the ball onto his favoured left foot after dodging the defender. With a typical side-footed shot the ball flew past Aitor to make it 3-0

The sides went in for halftime Levante was clearly demoralized and disheartened. Villarreal fans could sympathize following the Yellows’ first half of this season.

In the second half, Aitor had pulled off two beautiful saves to prevent Manu Trigueros from scoring. The Spaniard finally got on the score sheet in the 74th minute. Set up by Dia, Trigueros from outside the box sent a curling shot into the top right-hand corner to make it 4-0.

Gerard Moreno put Levante out of their misery in the 79th minute. Dia sent Pino of on a sprint with a pass down the right-hand side. Pino sent a beautiful pass across the box for an easy finish for Gerard to put into the back of the net.