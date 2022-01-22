On The Spot Report: Villarreal Comfortable 3-0 Victory Against Mallorca

Villarreal put out a much-changed squad after their defeat against Elche the previous week. Injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations leaving the squad depleted. This didn’t phase the Yellows as they beat RCD Mallorca comfortably 3-0.

With no recognised striker on the pitch, it was down to midfielders to play up front as strikers. The first goal came as a result of an own goal by Mallorca defender Russo in the 12th minute. Alberto Moreno sent Pedraza sprinting down the left. The Villarreal star sent a low cross from the left which Russo put into his net.

34 minutes Pedraza was instrumental again attacking the left-hand side with relish. Kubo had not addressed his defending abilities since his time with Villarreal. Moi Gomez won the ball back in midfield and sent Pedraza on a run. He calmly crossed the ball across the box for Manu Trigueros to put into the back of the net 2-0

The two sides went in at halftime with Villarreal the stronger side and Emery with the easier halftime talk.

Mallorca’s best chance came from Fer Nino who is on loan and playing against his parent club. Kubo with a dancing run manages to cross into the box. Fer Nino leapt up and sent a header that flew over the crossbar in the 64th minute.

Mallorca’s match was over in the 87 minute. Russo was given a red card for a challenge in the box on Villarreal striker Jackson. With Gerard Moreno out injured it was down to Parejo to step up and take the penalty. He sent a beautiful shot to the left of the keeper to make it 3-0 to the Yellows.

A comfortable victory for Villarreal as they raise to 6th in the table. Yet again the International break gets in the way of Villarreal’s winning form as they wait until February to take on Real Betis