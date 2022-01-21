La Liga Matchday 22 Odds and Predictions

Here’s something I do not understand... We knew last summer who the four Saudi Supercopa teams were going to be. They knew when the dates were that they were trying to play that Supercopa, and yet they did not schedule it so that these four teams were playing each other in the matchweek they would miss because of their trip to the middle east. Instead, eight La Liga teams now have a game in hand on the rest of the league and we have to wait for everything to get caught up so that we can really know where the table sits again.

Also, we went 2/6 last week in predictions and Villarreal in their ineptitude did not help.

Matchday 22

I really, really, really have questions because Mallorca is given a 1.7% chance to win this match by our algorithm. It makes me feel a little bit better than the actual betting odds massively favor us as well, but I feel a lot more shaky than these models are projecting us to be.

Other massive favorites are Levante over Cadiz, who will be trying to integrate several new pieces, and Atletico Madrid over Valencia. I would imagine Atleti fans are just as shocked by that prediction as we are. FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are both huge favorite blah blah who cares. We do have one draw predicted and that’s between Sevilla and Celta.

Overall, this is one of the more sure of itself weeks our algorithm has had, let’s see if it results in a very strong performance.