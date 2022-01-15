Villarreal at Elche: La Liga Preview

It’s almost a strange feeling to be this confident going into a La Liga match with so many absentees. It almost makes you wonder if we are in for a massive letdown after a couple months of playing really good football. Villarreal take on regional rivals Elche in a very important La Liga match where a win could see them leapfrog their way into sixth place.

Our Opponents

Elche have struggled this season, and sit only two points above the relegation zone. Personally, I’m hoping they and Alaves survive and that Getafe goes down, but that’s neither here nor there. Elche have actually scored more goals than four other La Liga sides, but their defense is pretty poor and constitutes the main reason why they are in so much trouble.

Lucas Boye is their main danger man, with five La Liga goals this season. Also keep an eye on Tete Morante if he comes off the bench, he has five goal contributions in only 650 minutes this season.

Related La Liga Matchday 21 Odds and Predictions

Villarreal

Danjuma and Paco are out for this one. Apparently, Danjuma’s problem is in his ankle. Of course we’ll also be missing Samu, Boulaye, Serge, and Aissa for this one as well. Javi Mata suggested we also have some COVID related absentees, so who knows who is actually going to play in this match. If we can put together a decent XI, though, we are so much better than Elche that this should be a result that is pretty straightforward.

Prediction

Assuming we can at least get Gerard, Parejo, and Pau on the pitch I think we win this one 3-1.