Villarreal Femenino off to a great start in 2022

2022 couldn’t have started better for the Women’s team. A second win on a row for Monforte’s girls. After losing 0-2 the derbi against Valencia, they visited Betis in an important match to get back on track. Thanks to a send off for Betis, Tere Morató scored with six minutes to end, to put the definitive 0-1 on the scoreboard, thus securing the second win for Villarreal during December.

With that, we went to the holidays break, knowing that if they wanted to stay in Primera, they needed to get more of the wins, specially after the points deducted (so far, nothing is known if the points will be returned or not). So we were arriving to the Alavés match knowing that a win would surely give wings to the objective of staying. And what a match it was...

Villarreal started showing they meant business for the babazorro team. Tere Morató went down in the penalty box and the referee pointed to the spot. Sheila stepped forward to kick it, and in it went. Villarreal was up one goal.

The second half started the same as it went during the first one, with the groguetes pressuring Alavés, seeing as they were not comfortable with the disadvantage. That was shown with a great pass from Cienfu that found Tere Morató, and without breaking a sweat, scored the second goal of the morning. Now the lead was doubled. While Alavés got a goal to try to turn the tables, with 10 minutes to the finish, Tere Morató once again found the end of the net. This time, assisted by Estefa.

With this win, Villarreal is one point away from the safe zone, and getting a huge confidence boost to play against Atlético Madrid this afternoon at 16:00 local time. After that, they will travelling to Madrid to play against Madrid CFF during the weekend. Let’s hope to get 4 out of 6 points this week and get out of the relegation zone.