Another Villarreal USA podcast! Robin, Zach and I spend a fun 45 minutes or so discussing Villarreal’s performances, players we’ve been impressed with, we address the weaknesses (and strengths) of Gero Rulli, and whether Villarreal is likely to do anything in the winter market.

Danjuma rumors, will Cedric Bakambu return, the ex-Villarreal keeper we wouldn’t like to meet down a dark alley.....lots of opinions and discussion. Enjoy!