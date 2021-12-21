On The Spot Report: Dia Saves The Dia After Brace Breaks Deportivo Alavés 5-2

The winning streak continues for Villarreal as they head into the new year with a win against Deportivo Alavés 5-2

Both sides were desperate for points to raise up the table. It was Villarreal who took the well deserved early lead in the first half. 18 minutes in Samu Chukwueze who scored against Real Sociedad danced down the right-hand side. He found Gerard Moreno who played a beautiful 1-2 with Parejo then side-footed the ball into the top left corner 1-0.

27-minute Boulaye Dia finally ended his goalless streak. After receiving the ball from a throw-in he laid the ball back to Manu Trigueros. Trigueros played a beautiful through ball through the Alves defence. Dia latched onto the pass and slid the ball into the back on the net 2-0.

With all Villarreal’s leads, you never feel secure going into halftime. In the 44th minutes, yet again this was the case with the Yellow submarine. With a beautiful cross from the righthand side, Estupinan was outleaped, and the ball fell to the Alves Attacker. Pere Pons volleyed the ball into the back on the net to make it 2-1.

The 65th-minute can only be described as a throwaway moment of the match. Pau Torres earned a well-deserved free-kick. In a moment of madness, he played the ball across the box. The ball was intercepted by Joselu. The Alves striker sent the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-2.

76th Minutes Dia saves the Dia receiving a beautiful long pass from Parejo. Dia then calmly slid the ball into the back on the net to make it 3-2. Minutes later Dia was instrumental again. Dia flicked the ball on from Gerard Moreno’s misplaced shot finding Pino at the far post. Pino put the ball in the back of the net 4-2.

87th minute Villarreal hero reminds Villarreal of his worth. Alberto Moreno back heels the ball to Pedraza. Pedraza passes the ball across the box to find Gerard Moreno. The Catalan put the ball into the back for his second 5-2.

After a nervy match for fans and a moment of madness from Pau Torress, Villarreal managed to assure a well-deserved victory with a comfortable win into the new year. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.