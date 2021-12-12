On The Spot Report: Rayos Of Sunshine Shine Down As Villarreal Beat Vallecano 2-0

Desperate for a return to winning ways, Villarreal took on the mighty Rayo Vallecano. The Yellow Submarine did not disappoint in a much needed 2-0 Victory

The unlikely hero of the match was Aïssa Mandi who has had an uncomfortable start to his career with Villarreal. There was no evidence of this against Rayo as he jumped for a header in the 32nd minute following a corner. The ball flew into the net to make it 1-0 to Villarreal.

Seconds later Mandi was instrumental in preventing Rayo Vallecano from equalising. With a diving header on the goal line, the Algerian sent the ball aside for a corner saving his side. Villarreal was not done yet. 34 minutes in Gerard Moreno was brought down in the box. The Yellows returning star sent the keeper the wrong way making it 2-0.

For the first time, this season Villarreal players went in at halftime on top and smiling. Although seen as a highly rotated squad. The team were playing well and eager to press on to win the match.

Emery brought on Samu, Alberto Moreno and Capoue which showed intent to push on for more goals. In the 74minute, Gerard Moreno had a goal disallowed. Pedraza with a beautiful low cross found Alberto Moreno’s shot blocked. Gerard’s follow up shot was disallowed to keep it 2-0.

Rayo Vallecano had a penalty call in the 78th minute. Pedraza clearly took out the Vallecano defender after the referee deemed it not a penalty. Rayo players could rightly feel aggrieved.

After a nervy final 20 minutes with Rayo pressing the goal. Villarreal managed to hold off the onslaught to earn a well-deserved victory. Next match another hard match against Real Sociedad