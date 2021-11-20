On The Spot Report: Villarreal Secure Critical Point Against Celta Vigo

Following the International break, a fresh but injury-stricken Villarreal set out to take on a floundering Celta. In the 27th minute, Alberto Moreno was the unlikely first goalscorer. After a beautiful Pedraza cross, there was a battle for the ball in the box. The goalkeeper lost grip of the ball which found its way to Parejo. The Spaniard slid the ball across the box for an easy tap in by Alberto Moreno 1-0

Manu Trigueros had the next best chance of the game in 33rd minute. Following a set-piece cross, he launched a powerful shot that just drifted right off the goal. Minutes later Dia was through on goal from a Foyth pass. The Senegal star shot which was a hit first-time shot was saved by the Celta keeper.

As halftime came and went neither side deserved to be winning. Celta would be hoping to come out fighting strongly. The North Spanish side have won four of their last six matches against Villarreal in La Liga.

Neither goalkeeper has the best game in this match. Despite a strong first half in the net, Rulli did himself no favours in the 72nd minute. Fran Beltran sent a long-distance short towards the goal which bounced easily towards Rulli. The ball hit the chest of the Argentine and rebounded away from the goal. Brais Mendez latched onto the ball and put the ball into the back of the net making it 1-1

The final whistle blew and in truth, neither side really deserved to win. Villarreal will now be looking ahead to their Champions League match on Tuesday in a much-needed win for Emery. Fair to say Villarreal’s next few matches are not looking friendly.